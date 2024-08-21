Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $39.16

Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.16 and traded as low as $36.50. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $38.40, with a volume of 29,316 shares changing hands.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.01.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $2.2348 dividend. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Banorte’s previous dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

About Grupo Financiero Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial products and services in Mexico and internationally. The company accepts checking, current, retirement, and payroll accounts; and provides loans, including mortgage, car, payroll, personal, structured, syndicated, SME loans, and credit cards, as well as letter of credit financing, acquisition funding, and import and export foreign trade financing.

