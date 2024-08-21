Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Trading Up 8.8%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 8.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00). Approximately 1,786,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 2,456,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.15 ($0.00).

Gunsynd Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of £1.18 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.89.

About Gunsynd

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

