Gwg Wind Down Trust Sells 14,722 Shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Stock

Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 14,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $34,743.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,683,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,973,149.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gwg Wind Down Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 31,060 shares of Beneficient stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $73,922.80.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Gwg Wind Down Trust sold 26,470 shares of Beneficient stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total value of $63,528.00.

Beneficient Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ BENF opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. Beneficient has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $287.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24.

About Beneficient

Beneficient ( NASDAQ:BENF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.05 million during the quarter.

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial services company, provides liquidity solutions and related trustee, custody and trust administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry in the United States. It operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments.

