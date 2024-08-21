Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Receives $109.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HAE shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $1,144,159.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,136 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $192,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 12,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,159.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,116.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,295 shares of company stock worth $2,504,691 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Haemonetics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,674,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,183 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,406,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $462,293,000 after buying an additional 25,451 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Haemonetics by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,268,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $279,454,000 after buying an additional 101,029 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,972,000 after buying an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 6,573.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 849,350 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $70,267,000 after buying an additional 836,623 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HAE opened at $74.10 on Friday. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $70.74 and a 1 year high of $97.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average of $83.91.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $336.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.08 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Haemonetics will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system and Donor360 app.

