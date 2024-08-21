Hafnia (HAFN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hafnia (NYSE:HAFN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 23rd. Analysts expect Hafnia to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Hafnia Stock Performance
Shares of Hafnia stock opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. Hafnia has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.57.
About Hafnia
