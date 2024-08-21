HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF) Shares Up 3.6%

HAL Trust (OTC:HALFF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $129.50 and last traded at $129.50. 1,004 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.00.

HAL Trust Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.01.

HAL Trust Company Profile

HAL Trust, together with its subsidiaries, operates through multi-sectors in Europe, the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Unquoted, Quoted Minority Interests, Real Estates, and Liquid Portfolio segments. It engages in production of composite panels; residential construction, utility construction, project development, and renovation activities; supply of timber products and building materials; and develop, distributes, and e-commerce computer gaming equipment.

