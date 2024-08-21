Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Hits New 1-Year High at $9.89

Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 133901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Haleon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Haleon Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Haleon had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Haleon plc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Haleon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLN. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Haleon by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Haleon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Haleon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Haleon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Haleon by 456.4% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Haleon

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

Further Reading

