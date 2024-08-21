Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 52-Week High at $62.33

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.33 and last traded at $61.56, with a volume of 94819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HALO shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.44.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 225.71% and a net margin of 36.94%. The firm had revenue of $231.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew L. Posard sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $570,133.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,031,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $269,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at $834,836.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,881 shares of company stock worth $2,967,584 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

