Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Receives $127.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $127.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HLNE

Hamilton Lane Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $142.80 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

(Get Free Report

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.