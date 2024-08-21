Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Given New $150.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by UBS Group from $122.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

Shares of Hamilton Lane stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.30. 3,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,898. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.17. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $147.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.83.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

