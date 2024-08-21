Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 839 Shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 200.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in V2X were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of V2X in the first quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of V2X by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get V2X alerts:

V2X Trading Up 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VVX traded up $3.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.23. 24,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -386.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.13. V2X, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.04 and a 1 year high of $55.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V2X ( NYSE:VVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. V2X had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that V2X, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on VVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of V2X in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on V2X from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VVX

V2X Company Profile

(Free Report)

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for V2X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V2X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.