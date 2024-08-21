Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 210.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 122.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KDP stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. The company had a trading volume of 160,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,006,086. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.83 and its 200 day moving average is $32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

