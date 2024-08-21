Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,398.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 19,630 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $317,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.14.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:NRG traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.01. 26,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,492,053. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $87.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.82. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 42.60% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Featured Stories

