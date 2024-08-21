Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Boosts Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 567.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $395,128,000 after purchasing an additional 109,632 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 1,274.6% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 4,714,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $170,066,000 after buying an additional 4,371,874 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.2% in the first quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 4,423,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $159,538,000 after buying an additional 296,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,965,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $62,459,000 after acquiring an additional 554,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,432,000. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.25 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.72.

Spirit AeroSystems stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.66. 4,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,561,266. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.65 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.60.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported ($2.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($1.75). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.46) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

