Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 196 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in XPO were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its position in XPO by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of XPO by 0.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in XPO by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XPO. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Susquehanna cut their price target on XPO from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on XPO from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.18.

Shares of XPO stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.09. 574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,475,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 2.10. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.80 and a 1-year high of $130.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,875 shares of XPO stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.52, for a total transaction of $195,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

