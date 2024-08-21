Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 573 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 7.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Li Auto by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Li Auto by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Li Auto by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Li Auto Stock Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ LI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.69. The company had a trading volume of 432,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,720,104. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Li Auto ( NASDAQ:LI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Li Auto from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Li Auto from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Li Auto presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Li Auto

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.