Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys Shares of 2,353 The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KHC. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 102,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 360,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after purchasing an additional 141,093 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Kraft Heinz Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,982,176. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

