Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 94.1% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 119.2% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 15,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.46. The stock had a trading volume of 6,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,647. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.03 and a 12 month high of $233.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.39 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($2.19). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 480.48% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $11.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CAR

About Avis Budget Group

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network, as well as the Budget brand, a supplier of vehicle rental and other mobility solutions focused primarily on more value-conscious customers comprising Budget car rental, and Budget Truck, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of dealer-operated and company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.