Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 25.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 93,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Nvest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,745,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VDC traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $216.84. 4,868 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,694. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.66 and its 200 day moving average is $203.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $172.75 and a 52 week high of $216.84.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

