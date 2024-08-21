Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Grows Stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT – Free Report) by 191.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in MasterCraft Boat were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 40.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $19.51. 2,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,748. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $331.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.63. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $25.97.

MCFT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MasterCraft Boat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 24,054 shares of MasterCraft Boat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $469,774.62. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,289,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,238,232.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 296,502 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,360. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

