Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $100,000 Stock Position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Houlihan Lokey news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Preiser sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $2,664,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,419 shares of company stock worth $5,297,213 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $131.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.25.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE:HLI traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $150.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,866. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.67 and a 1-year high of $154.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $514.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading

