Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOD. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 0.6% in the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 23,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 4.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,895 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Modine Manufacturing by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 82,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Modine Manufacturing

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 34,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $3,775,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,038 shares in the company, valued at $15,806,730.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Modine Manufacturing Stock Performance

MOD traded down $0.62 on Wednesday, reaching $107.50. 13,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,711. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.67. Modine Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $38.50 and a fifty-two week high of $123.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.27.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MOD shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair initiated coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $114.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.33.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

