Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $45,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 884.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DVY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,344. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $102.66 and a 52 week high of $131.02. The company has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.9304 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

