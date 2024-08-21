Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $45,000 Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Free Report) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,027,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,061,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,964,000 after buying an additional 388,913 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,812,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after buying an additional 368,920 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 50.9% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 903,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after buying an additional 304,711 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 1,368.4% in the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 251,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after buying an additional 234,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNDR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.18. The company had a trading volume of 29,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,561. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.85. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $29.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.32.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is 43.18%.

In related news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.60, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,538,037.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Schneider National from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed trailers across either network or dedicated configurations.

