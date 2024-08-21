Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $84,000 Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,810 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 56.1% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 14,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $683,616.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,455,874.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $46.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,085,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,668,325. General Motors has a 52 week low of $26.30 and a 52 week high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.93.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.17.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

