Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in NIO by 272.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,875 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in NIO during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NIO by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.80 to $5.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.55.

NIO Stock Up 1.0 %

NIO stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,668,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,459,320. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.86. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 39.38% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.