Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $143,000 in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $563.09. 406,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,055,421. The company has a market capitalization of $485.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $549.16 and a 200 day moving average of $528.27. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

