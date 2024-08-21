Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 45,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE S traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,489,543. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.53 and a beta of 0.66. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SentinelOne news, insider Ric Smith sold 99,502 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,999,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 639,834 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,663.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 5,022 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $86,880.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 198,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,410.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock worth $12,036,747. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

