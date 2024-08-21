Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,100 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 348.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,416 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in AAR were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AAR by 283.1% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of AAR by 737.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AAR by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

AIR traded up $0.41 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 2,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,495. AAR Corp. has a one year low of $54.71 and a one year high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.48.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. AAR had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $656.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AAR Corp. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AAR from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

