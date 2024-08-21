Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Cadre Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) by 454.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Cadre were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Cadre by 992.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $371,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cadre by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 8,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $275,759.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 547,620 shares in the company, valued at $17,567,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDRE stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,389. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day moving average of $34.41. Cadre Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.32 and a 52 week high of $39.81.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $144.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.06 million. Cadre had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 7.58%. Cadre’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cadre Holdings, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.0875 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

