Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 15,052 Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Free Report) by 323.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,708 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,052 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Lab USA were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,825 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,630 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,180 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 114,781 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,722,033. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.52. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $7.36.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares in the company, valued at $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 63,529 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $268,092.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,383,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,116.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 29,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $122,489.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 666,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,030.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

