Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases New Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,241 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Genie Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Genie Energy by 8.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,359 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Genie Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,114 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Genie Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNE traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.25. The stock had a trading volume of 437 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,562. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.04. Genie Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $440.88 million, a PE ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.15.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.00%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

