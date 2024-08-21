Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases Shares of 522 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WM. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 170.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,711,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of WM traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $208.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,330. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.15 and its 200-day moving average is $207.48. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.71 and a 52-week high of $225.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Read More

