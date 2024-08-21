Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 94.8% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $76.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,894 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.38, for a total value of $1,071,751.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,372.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.10. 23,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.00 and a 52-week high of $105.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.43.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.02%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.