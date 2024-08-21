Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,078 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Shopify from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.30.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.30. 269,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,291,582. The company has a market cap of $97.04 billion, a PE ratio of -440.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.30. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.50 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.99 and a 200 day moving average of $69.40. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Shopify's quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

