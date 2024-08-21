Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Reduces Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 87.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 1,779.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

In other news, Vice Chairman James O’boyle sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 494,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,219,578.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Trading Up 0.1 %

VRNS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.53. 37,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $130.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.83 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VRNS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Varonis Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.33.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; source code, strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

