Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 1,031 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 82.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $1,561,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $795,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.11.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,790,023.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total value of $61,457,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SYK traded up $2.06 on Wednesday, reaching $344.99. The company had a trading volume of 38,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,002. The company’s fifty day moving average is $335.60 and its 200-day moving average is $340.81. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

