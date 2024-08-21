Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 185 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 237.4% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.
Allison Transmission Stock Down 0.4 %
Allison Transmission stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.76. 15,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,466. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.13 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.35%.
Insider Activity
In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.
Allison Transmission Company Profile
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
