Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 2,387 Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. McAdam LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley upgraded Aspen Aerogels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Aspen Aerogels from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.70.

Aspen Aerogels Stock Performance

Shares of ASPN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.08. 102,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,263,156. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.32 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.75 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.47.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.99 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 144.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Aspen Aerogels

In other Aspen Aerogels news, CEO Donald R. Young sold 256,944 shares of Aspen Aerogels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $7,513,042.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 502,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,703,480.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aspen Aerogels Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.

Featured Articles

