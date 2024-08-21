Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 344 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on KNX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.97. 47,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,117,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.69, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.55 and a 12-month high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 95.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total value of $2,318,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,422,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $1,509,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,467,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,852,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,266,729. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

