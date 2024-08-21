Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 421 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 475 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,315,097,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in NIKE by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,860,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,434 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,533,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in NIKE by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,185,432 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,376 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.59.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,435,628. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,419,507.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,459,656. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $126.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.75 and a 12-month high of $123.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

