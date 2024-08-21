Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 472 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 552 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Leidos by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 24,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Leidos by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 31,662 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Leidos by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total transaction of $144,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,241.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.23, for a total value of $153,798.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,689.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,934 shares of company stock worth $429,655 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE LDOS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.24. 20,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,340. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.22 and a 52 week high of $155.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.77. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 64.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Leidos from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Leidos

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.