Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 911 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 79.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 911 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 5,331 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 1.3% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald's Price Performance

NYSE:MCD traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.00. 182,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,558,930. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.72.

McDonald's Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total transaction of $371,893.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

