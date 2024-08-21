Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.49

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.44, with a volume of 13832 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.32.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 20.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 121,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 20,405 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 843,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,296,000 after purchasing an additional 63,198 shares during the period. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 62,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 48.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 656,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,132,000 after buying an additional 215,120 shares in the last quarter.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

