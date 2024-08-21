HC Wainwright Comments on Equillium, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Equillium in a report released on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.

NASDAQ EQ opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.82. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Decheng Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equillium in the fourth quarter valued at $3,215,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Equillium by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 300,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 91,200 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equillium during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Institutional investors own 27.05% of the company’s stock.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.

