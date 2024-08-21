HC Wainwright Comments on Equillium, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Equillium in a report released on Monday, August 19th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equillium’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share.
Equillium Stock Performance
NASDAQ EQ opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.82. Equillium has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Equillium Company Profile
Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. The company's lead product candidate is itolizumab (EQ001), a first-in-class monoclonal antibody that targets the immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lupus nephritis.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Equillium
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.