HC Wainwright Cuts Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Price Target to $29.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on LQDA. Raymond James upgraded shares of Liquidia from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut their price target on Liquidia from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Liquidia from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liquidia has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of Liquidia stock opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $16.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The company has a market cap of $733.57 million, a P/E ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.32.

In related news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Liquidia news, CFO Michael Kaseta sold 3,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $48,942.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,914,234.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger Jeffs sold 8,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $100,904.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 818,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,217.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,437 shares of company stock valued at $268,549 over the last 90 days. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patient Square Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $105,942,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the 1st quarter valued at $30,311,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the 4th quarter valued at $12,331,000. Kynam Capital Management LP grew its position in Liquidia by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,698,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,461,000 after purchasing an additional 698,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidia during the 4th quarter worth about $1,933,000. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

