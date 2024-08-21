HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $390.00 to $430.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. HCA Healthcare traded as high as $377.47 and last traded at $376.60, with a volume of 41446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $374.21.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $359.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $371.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.67.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HCA Healthcare

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.05, for a total value of $659,327.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,755 shares in the company, valued at $6,303,912.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,440,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,569,729.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,185,932. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $4,030,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $341.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $98.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 13.16%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.