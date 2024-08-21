H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Holdings Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.19% of H&E Equipment Services worth $2,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth about $11,827,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $7,046,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,950,000 after acquiring an additional 59,732 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,804,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,026,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2,460.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 33,459 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HEES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:HEES opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.62. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.12). H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 23.55%.

About H&E Equipment Services

(Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.