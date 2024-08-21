Head-To-Head Analysis: Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL)

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) and XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Frontdoor and XWELL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Frontdoor $1.81 billion 2.03 $171.00 million $2.28 20.73 XWELL $30.11 million 0.33 -$27.74 million ($5.95) -0.32

Frontdoor has higher revenue and earnings than XWELL. XWELL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Frontdoor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Frontdoor 1 1 3 0 2.40 XWELL 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Frontdoor and XWELL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Frontdoor presently has a consensus price target of $47.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.04%. XWELL has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 268.42%. Given XWELL’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe XWELL is more favorable than Frontdoor.

Profitability

This table compares Frontdoor and XWELL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Frontdoor 11.38% 132.94% 19.73% XWELL -63.90% -67.56% -36.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.7% of XWELL shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Frontdoor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of XWELL shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Frontdoor has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, XWELL has a beta of 2.42, suggesting that its stock price is 142% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Frontdoor beats XWELL on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc. provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company’s home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It also offers on-demand home services and a one-stop app experience for home repair and maintenance; and Streem technology, an app that empowers homeowners by connecting them in real time through video chat with qualified experts to diagnose and solve their problems. The company serves homeowners under the Frontdoor, American Home Shield, HSA, OneGuard, Landmark Home Warranty, Frontdoor logo, and Streem brands. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc. provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products. The XpresTest segment offers diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck Wellness Centers in airports, to airport employees and to the traveling public but has transitioned to the CDC's bio-surveillance program; and provides marketing support through HyperPointe business to various health and health-related channels. The Napple Wax Center segment offers skincare and cometic products, as well as face and body waxing services. The Treat segment provides access to wellness services for travelers at on-site centers, consisting of self-guided yoga, meditation, and low impact weight exercises programs. The company offers its services through stores, kiosks, and online. The company was formerly known as XpresSpa Group, Inc. and changed its name to XWELL, Inc. in October 2022. XWELL, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

