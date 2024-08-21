Head-To-Head Comparison: Arcturis Data (OTCMKTS:SSYNF) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Arcturis Data (OTCMKTS:SSYNF – Get Free Report) and GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Arcturis Data and GE HealthCare Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arcturis Data N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A GE HealthCare Technologies $19.52 billion 1.96 $1.57 billion $3.42 24.54

GE HealthCare Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Arcturis Data.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arcturis Data N/A N/A N/A GE HealthCare Technologies 8.10% 25.26% 5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Arcturis Data and GE HealthCare Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Arcturis Data and GE HealthCare Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arcturis Data 0 0 0 0 N/A GE HealthCare Technologies 0 5 6 1 2.67

GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus target price of $95.00, indicating a potential upside of 13.18%. Given GE HealthCare Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GE HealthCare Technologies is more favorable than Arcturis Data.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.1% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of GE HealthCare Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GE HealthCare Technologies beats Arcturis Data on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arcturis Data

Arcturis Data Limited, a data company, uses data to support the discovery and development of new medicines. It supports the delivery of research across various phases of the clinical development pipeline covering various conditions and treatment types. The company translates patient pathways to support clinical development, inform policy, and advance research. It collaborates with research and industry experts to create disease-specific datasets. The company was formerly known as Sensyne Health Limited and changed its name to Arcturis Data Limited in October 2022. Arcturis Data Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Kidlington, the United Kingdom.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics. The Imaging segment offers molecular imaging, computed tomography (CT) scanning, magnetic resonance (MR) imaging, image-guided therapy, X-ray systems, and women’s health products. The Ultrasound segment provides medical devices and solutions for screening, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of certain diseases in clinical areas, such as radiology and primary care, women’s health, cardiovascular, and point of care and handheld ultrasound solutions, as well as surgical visualization and guidance products. The Patient Care Solutions segment provides medical devices, consumables, services, and digital solutions. Its portfolio includes patient monitoring solutions, anesthesia delivery and respiratory care products, electrocardiogram solutions, maternal infant care products, and consumables and services. The Pharmaceutical Diagnostics supplies diagnostic agents, including CT, angiography and X-ray, MR, single-photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography, and ultrasound to the radiology and nuclear medicine industry. The segment also provides contrast media pharmaceuticals that are administered to a patient prior to certain diagnostic scans to increase the visibility of tissues or structures during imaging exams; and molecular imaging agents or radiopharmaceuticals, which are molecular tracers labeled with radioisotopes. It has an AI collaboration with Mass General Brigham. The company was formerly known as GE Healthcare Holding LLC and changed its name to GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. in December 2022. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

